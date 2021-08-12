Po.et Tops One Day Volume of $54.00 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Po.et has a market capitalization of $638,088.63 and $54.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00055775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.00871121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00109882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00156965 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The official website for Po.et is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

