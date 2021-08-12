POA (POA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $684,540.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. POA has a market cap of $11.02 million and approximately $684,540.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POA has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,517,206 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
