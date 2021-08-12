Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Raised to Outperform at Northland Securities

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.50. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of PCOM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.05. 611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,112. Points International has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Points International by 11.7% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 103,864 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

