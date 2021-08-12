Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Releases Earnings Results

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%.

Shares of Points International stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.88. 2,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.10 million, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.58. Points International has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Points International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

