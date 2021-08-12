Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 907 ($11.85). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 890 ($11.63), with a volume of 147,948 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £895.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 851.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a GBX 31 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $9.00. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.65), for a total transaction of £223,000 ($291,350.93). Also, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 42,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.48), for a total transaction of £376,959.15 ($492,499.54). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 669,651 shares of company stock valued at $522,870,415.

About Polar Capital (LON:POLR)

