Polkadex (PDEX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.29 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.10 or 0.00022924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $32.05 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00045895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00141649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00152334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,055.63 or 0.99996356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.40 or 0.00867952 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

