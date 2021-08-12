Polkadot (DOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.69 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion and $1.66 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $20.99 or 0.00047146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00146112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.72 or 0.00156558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,487.29 or 0.99899437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.61 or 0.00879378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.26 or 0.06968597 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,101,412,649 coins and its circulating supply is 985,688,492 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars.

