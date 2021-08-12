Polkamarkets Trading Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $17.08 million and $630,865.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00056783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.65 or 0.00901865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00111700 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

POLK is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,076,098 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

