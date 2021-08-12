PolkaWar Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $354,873.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00140773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00156209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,494.07 or 0.99601696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.93 or 0.00859440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

