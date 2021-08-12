PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PYPD stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $8.55. 375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,680. The stock has a market cap of $145.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PolyPid in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

