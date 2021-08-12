Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.67. 38,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 110,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNTM. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Pontem during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pontem during the first quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pontem during the first quarter valued at about $3,392,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pontem during the first quarter valued at about $8,148,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pontem during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

