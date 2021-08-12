Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Critical Contrast

Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pop Culture Group and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment -187.12% -12.36% -8.71%

61.0% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pop Culture Group and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment $762.94 million 2.18 $17.23 million ($3.72) -18.51

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Pop Culture Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pop Culture Group and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 3 0 2.50

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $99.80, suggesting a potential upside of 44.97%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Pop Culture Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion services, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning, brand personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

