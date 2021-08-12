Portion Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, Portion has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Portion has a market cap of $5.27 million and $39,095.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00055982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.37 or 0.00876773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00110648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00155717 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,942,528 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

