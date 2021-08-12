PotCoin Tops One Day Volume of $299.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $299.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,672.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.38 or 0.06951510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $612.86 or 0.01371903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.97 or 0.00373758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00135901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.79 or 0.00588263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.15 or 0.00347320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00303624 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,537,388 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.