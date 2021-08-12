PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of PotlatchDeltic worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 227.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,731.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 189,472 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 179,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 86,326 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

PCH stock opened at $51.81 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.29.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

