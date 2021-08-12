Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

PWCDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.05.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

