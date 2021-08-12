Power Ledger Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $128.54 million and approximately $18.24 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.13 or 0.00868103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00109617 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00043208 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,485,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

