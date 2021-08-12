PowerPool Price Tops $1.45 on Top Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $48.35 million and approximately $12.12 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00055884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.24 or 0.00876946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00110581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00154847 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,385,901 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

