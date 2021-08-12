Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.50. Precipio shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 1,240,527 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 132.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%.

In related news, Director David Seth Cohen sold 40,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $160,310.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Precipio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Precipio in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Precipio during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Precipio during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Precipio during the second quarter worth $2,279,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

