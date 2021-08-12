Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,039.09% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ:POAI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,293. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.96. Predictive Oncology has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

