Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,768. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
