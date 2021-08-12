Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,768. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

