Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.40

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.40 and last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 175510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.98.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

