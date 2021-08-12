PRIA (PRIA) Achieves Market Cap of $274,582.73

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, PRIA has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One PRIA coin can now be bought for $3.96 or 0.00008811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $274,582.73 and approximately $717.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00056415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.65 or 0.00889456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00111889 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002020 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.