Primas (PST) Market Cap Reaches $1.32 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, Primas has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. Primas has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00369355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000443 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Primas

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.