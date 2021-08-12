Primecoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $689,100.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $689,100.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,317,739 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

