Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and $689,100.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,317,739 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

