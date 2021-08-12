Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 109,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,904,079.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,359,890 shares in the company, valued at $23,607,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,034,137 shares of company stock worth $17,949,624 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after acquiring an additional 441,766 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 585,566 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,482,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 117,735 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,366,000 after purchasing an additional 474,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

