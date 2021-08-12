Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,442 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Primoris Services worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.