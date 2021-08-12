Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 24,116 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $11,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 155,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 117,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

