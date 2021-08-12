Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Marathon Oil worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.60 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

