Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Fulgent Genetics worth $12,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after purchasing an additional 601,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,934,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 107,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $5,190,000. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $95.15 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 over the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

