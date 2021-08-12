Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Qualys worth $12,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 30.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 40.1% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 196,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

