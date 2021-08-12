Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 103,987 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,987 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Murphy Oil worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,367 shares in the company, valued at $429,476.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,987 shares of company stock valued at $411,174 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE MUR opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

