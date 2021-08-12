Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,673 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,036,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,617,000 after buying an additional 246,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after buying an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after buying an additional 59,638 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.38. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.