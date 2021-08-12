Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 50,346 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Hancock Whitney worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 304.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 101,846 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $42,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

HWC stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

