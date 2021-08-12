Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,023 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Heska worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Heska by 858.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,550 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heska stock opened at $259.38 on Thursday. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.26 and a fifty-two week high of $264.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,368.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HSKA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

