Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 81,621 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,621 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Univar Solutions worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

