Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

