Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,811 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Equitrans Midstream worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $1,497,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,800,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 190,684 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783,967 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ETRN opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

