Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of M/I Homes worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 6,111.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,537,000 after acquiring an additional 354,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 274.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 110,591 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth about $5,257,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHO stock opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.67. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

