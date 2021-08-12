Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,296,000 after acquiring an additional 184,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $23,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,118,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,157,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,174,000 after buying an additional 81,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 211,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 48,533 shares of company stock valued at $783,526 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE ARI opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

