Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.66 Million Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 463,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Nielsen worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,282,000 after buying an additional 103,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nielsen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,873,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,733,000 after purchasing an additional 168,881 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth about $108,928,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,830,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,175,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.