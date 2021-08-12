Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.80 Million Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of NewMarket worth $11,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 735,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,561,000 after acquiring an additional 46,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,938,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in NewMarket by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE NEU opened at $340.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.83. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $432.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

