Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Ladder Capital worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LADR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

LADR opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.26 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

