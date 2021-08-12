Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,693 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Juniper Networks worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 11.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 74,769 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 106.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,074 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,707. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

