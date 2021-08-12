Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.27 Million Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Lancaster Colony worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 53.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $192.11 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $162.53 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

