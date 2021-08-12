Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.35 Million Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of LiveRamp worth $12,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 53.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 762,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth approximately $37,949,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,953,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,930,000 after acquiring an additional 479,172 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,436,000 after purchasing an additional 454,881 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of RAMP opened at $47.53 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.