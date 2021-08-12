Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.63 Million Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 81,284 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of The Wendy’s worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Wendy’s by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in The Wendy’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

About The Wendy's

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

