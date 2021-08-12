Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,177 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Community Health Systems worth $13,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CYH opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

