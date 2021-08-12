Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 424,742 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Cabot worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock opened at $55.54 on Thursday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBT shares. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

